ODNR officer dies while responding to rescue at Highland County lake

Officer Jason Lagore suffered a medical emergency while searching the lake at Rocky Fork State Park. He was taken to Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro, where he was pronounced dead.

“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Officer Jason Lagore, who died in the line of duty last night,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “Our law enforcement officers and their families carry a unique and challenging burden of responsibilities, and we are deeply grateful for their service.”