Ohio AG: Phony charity for East Palestine after toxic train crash must turn over $131K

The fund claimed to be operating on behalf of Second Harvest Food Bank and raised more than $141,000 to provide bottled water and emergency aid, according to the lawsuit. The food bank did not give permission to raise funds on its behalf, and Yost’s lawsuit revealed only $10,000 was given to the food bank of the money collected.

Under the settlement agreement the Ohio Clean Water Fund must pay $131,904, including $116,904 in restitution and $15,000 in civil penalties and the fund must dissolve.