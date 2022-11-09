BreakingNews
Longtime builder in family that built thousands of Huber homes dies
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ohio Auditor’s Office searches Montgomery County Clerk of Courts

Local News
By
Updated 38 minutes ago

The Ohio Auditor’s Office served a search warrant at the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts office Wednesday afternoon as part of an investigation.

Details surrounding the investigation are unclear at this time, however, the state’s auditor’s office confirmed the investigation involved the clerk of courts office.

“The auditor of state’s special investigation unit received information concerning the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts office and opened an investigation into the matter, including the execution of today’s search warrant,” said Ohio Auditor of State spokesman Marc Kovak. “We will have no further comment at this time on this continuing investigation.”

Montgomery County Clerk of Courts administrator Herbert Davis confirmed that state auditor’s office staff were on-site Wednesday. Another office staffer said the group had left around 1:30 p.m.

When pressed for comment, Davis said, “Please contact our attorney, Jon Paul Rion.”

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were present during the investigation.

“Sheriff’s office deputies were present with the state auditor as they conducted an investigation,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office. “MCSO only provided security since it is a county building.”

We will update this story as details are available.

In Other News
1
1 person dies after multiple crashes shut down I-70 E in Clark County
2
Veterans Day events to honor those who served
3
Semi overturns on ramp to I-75 South at Dixie Highway
4
JOIN US TODAY: In Your Prime event focuses on your health and aging in...
5
Police: Skeletal remains found in Miami Twp. woods identified as man...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top