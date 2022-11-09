Ohio Auditor’s Office searches Montgomery County Clerk of Courts

The Ohio Auditor’s Office served a search warrant at the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts office Wednesday afternoon as part of an investigation.
Details surrounding the investigation are unclear at this time, however, the state’s auditor’s office confirmed the investigation involved the clerk of courts office.
“The auditor of state’s special investigation unit received information concerning the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts office and opened an investigation into the matter, including the execution of today’s search warrant,” said Ohio Auditor of State spokesman Marc Kovak. “We will have no further comment at this time on this continuing investigation.”
Montgomery County Clerk of Courts administrator Herbert Davis confirmed that state auditor’s office staff were on-site Wednesday. Another office staffer said the group had left around 1:30 p.m.
When pressed for comment, Davis said, “Please contact our attorney, Jon Paul Rion.”
Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were present during the investigation.
“Sheriff’s office deputies were present with the state auditor as they conducted an investigation,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office. “MCSO only provided security since it is a county building.”
We will update this story as details are available.
