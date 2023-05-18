X

Meeting today to decide language for August constitutional amendment vote

By Avery Kreemer
23 minutes ago

The Ohio Ballot Board will meet today to decide the official ballot language Ohioans will see when they vote on whether to make it harder to amend the state constitution this August.

The meeting follows last week’s final passage of Senate Joint Resolution 2 — a Republican-backed resolution that, if approved by a simple majority of voters this August, would raise the voter threshold required to amend the Ohio Constitution to 60% and require citizen-initiated amendments to get signatures from 5% of voters in all 88 Ohio counties instead of just 44, among other things.

Deciding neutral and clear ballot language is an integral piece of any statewide initiative and is usually a quick and straightforward process. But the contentious and high-profile nature of this resolution — manifesting in overwhelming opposition testimony, public protests at the Statehouse, unanimous dissent from Democratic legislators and splintered support from Republicans — might extend today’s process.

Rob Nichols, spokesperson for Ballot Board Chair and Secretary of State Frank LaRose, said what is usually a 30-minute meeting has been allotted 90 minutes.

LaRose, a Republican former state senator, will be joined by four state legislators, one from each party’s chamber. The five-person board will hear public testimony, debate amongst themselves, and decide the official ballot language by a simple majority vote.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Statehouse and is open to the public. A livestream of the meeting can be accessed at The Ohio Channel’s website.

About the Author

Avery Kreemer is the enterprise and investigative reporter for the Journal-News and an Ohio University graduate. Avery covers various topics throughout Butler County and works alongside our teams at Dayton Daily News and Springfield News Sun to widely cover the Miami Valley. You can send tips, questions or comments to his linked email.

