Ohio burn ban in place through May: What you need to know

“Safety is a responsibility we all share,” Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said. “That’s why it is critical that Ohioans understand and appreciate the significant risks associated with fires, especially during more vulnerable times of the year, and that they adhere to these important restrictions.”

State law prohibits most open burning in unincorporated areas during the months of March, April, May, October and November between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. due to pronounced conditions of dry vegetation and often windy conditions. The prohibition during daylight hours aims to minimize fire risk, according to the agencies.

The statewide burn ban does not supersede more rigid local ordinances within city or village limits, where open burning may be further restricted or prohibited entirely, according to the ODNR.

“Most people don’t know that Ohio has a spring fire season,” said Greg Guess, fire program administrator and assistant chief for the ODNR Division of Forestry. “As we enter the spring season, we ask that Ohioans increase their awareness of the risks of outdoor burning and make themselves aware of seasonal regulations. This way, we can help to keep Ohio safe from wildland fires in 2024.”

Food waste, dead animals, and materials containing rubber, grease, asphalt, or petroleum should never be burned.

There are exceptions to and exemptions from Ohio’s burn ban which are cooking fires, heating tar, or training fires conducted by firefighting personnel. Residents should check the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s open burn regulations prior to any outdoor fire and consult with local fire officials about burning conditions in the area.

The ODNR Division of Forestry offers these safety tips for burning debris outdoors: