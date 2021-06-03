dayton-daily-news logo
Ohio closing in on COVID case goal previously tied to health orders

Emily (Warren) Tyler, left, and Jillian Botteicher, with the Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health, prepare for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Sinclair College Centerville, located at 5800 Clyo Rd. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
By Kristen Spicker

Ohio has almost hit its goal for a key coronavirus metric previously tied to when most of the state’s health orders would be lifted.

Ohio reported 58.3 cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday, just 8.3 over the state’s goal of 50 cases per 100,000.

Gov. Mike DeWine previously set the metric as the state’s goal for lifting most of its public health orders, including the mask mandate.

He announced last month that the orders would instead end at 12 a.m. on June 2, making yesterday the first day without most of the pandemic-related health orders.

On Thursday, DeWine noted that about half of Ohio’s counties are reporting less than 50 case per 100,000 people.

Logan, Warren, Clark, Butler, Preble and Greene counties were all below 50 cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday.

Montgomery County was at 53.6 cases and Champaign County at 97.7 cases per 100,000.

Vinton County didn’t report any cases in the last two weeks, making it the only county in Ohio with zero cases per 100,000.

Monroe County had the highest rate in the state, with 161,1 cases per 100,000.

While Ohio is continuing to see a decrease in COVID cases, state health officials warned that the virus is still out there.

Though the mask order is over, Ohioans who haven’t been vaccinated should consider continuing to wear a mask or get the vaccine, Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff said.

