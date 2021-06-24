Ohio COVID case average drops to 315 for over last three weeks

The state recorded 53 hospitalizations in the last day compared to its average of 47. Ohio has reported less than 50 daily hospitalizations 11 times in the last three weeks.

Eleven ICU admissions were reported Thursday, almost double the state’s 21-day average of six.

More than 5,536,000 people in Ohio have started the COVID vaccine, with 47.36% of Ohioans having received at least one dose, according to ODH.

Nearly 5.1 million people in the state, or 43.59% of Ohioans have finished the vaccine.