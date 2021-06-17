Ohio COVID cases increase by 244 Thursday

Vaccination data for Thursday was not available.

During a press conference with the fourth round of Vax-a-Million winners on Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine credited the vaccine with driving most of the decreases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

However, he noted that unvaccinated residents are still at risk of the virus and urged those eligible to get the vaccine.

The state’s fifth and final Vax-a-Million drawing is scheduled for Sunday. Ohioans 12 and older who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine are eligible to enter.

Register by visiting https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com/ or calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. The winners of the last $1 million prize and college scholarship will be announced Wednesday.