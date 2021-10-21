Ohio COVID cases per 100,000 residents drops below 500

Ohio recorded 4,084 cases of COVID in the last day, a slight decrease from the 4,574 cases reported Wednesday.

The state’s 21-day average is 4,657 cases a day and its seven-day average is 3,749.

As of Thursday, there were 2,790 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ohio, including 807 in ICUs and 501 on ventilators, according to ODH. Coronavirus patients accounted for 10.6% of the state’s hospital beds, 17.2% of ICU beds and 10.51% of ventilators.

Ohio has 5,443 (20.7%) hospital beds, 900 (19.18%) ICU beds and 3,001 (62.93%) ventilators available.

The state recorded 275 COVID hospitalizations and 46 ICU admissions in the last day. It’s the highest number of ICU admissions reported in the last three weeks. Ohio’s previous 21-day high was 36 ICU admissions reported last Thursday.

Ohio is averaging 246 hospitalizations a day and 23 ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks, according to ODH.

Nearly 55% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, including 66.33% of adults and 64.25% of those 12 and older.

More than 51% of residents completed the vaccine, including 62.09% of adults and 60% of Ohioans 12 and older, according to ODH.