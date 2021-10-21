Ohio COVID cases per 100,000 residents drops below 500

As the COVID-19 cases decline in Ohio, the state’s cases per 100,000 people dropped to 419.2 cases, almost 100 fewer than reported last week.
It was the first time this month that cases per 100,000 people was fewer than 500. On Oct. 14 Ohio reported a two-week average of 507.4 cases per 100,000 people, according to the Ohio Department of Health, and on Oct. 7 the state reported 560.5 cases per 100,000 people.
As of Thursday, only county, Guernsey County, had more than 1,000 cases per 100,000. On Oct. 14, five counties exceeded 1,000 cases per 100,000 people and on Sept. 23 there were 30 counties. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of a high COVID transmission rate is 100 case per 100,000 people. None of Ohio’s counties reported fewer than 100 cases per 100,000.
The state health department reported the following two-week transmission rates for local counties:
- Champaign County: 570.9 cases per 100,000 people
- Darke County: 518.5 cases per 100,000 people
- Miami County: 516.9 cases per 100,000 people
- Clark County: 452 cases per 100,000 people
- Preble County: 440.3 cases per 100,000 people
- Montgomery County: 405.3 cases per 100,000 people
- Warren County: 395.6 cases per 100,000 people
- Butler County: 354.4 cases per 100,000 people
- Greene County: 342.7 cases per 100,000 people
Ohio recorded 4,084 cases of COVID in the last day, a slight decrease from the 4,574 cases reported Wednesday.
The state’s 21-day average is 4,657 cases a day and its seven-day average is 3,749.
As of Thursday, there were 2,790 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ohio, including 807 in ICUs and 501 on ventilators, according to ODH. Coronavirus patients accounted for 10.6% of the state’s hospital beds, 17.2% of ICU beds and 10.51% of ventilators.
Ohio has 5,443 (20.7%) hospital beds, 900 (19.18%) ICU beds and 3,001 (62.93%) ventilators available.
The state recorded 275 COVID hospitalizations and 46 ICU admissions in the last day. It’s the highest number of ICU admissions reported in the last three weeks. Ohio’s previous 21-day high was 36 ICU admissions reported last Thursday.
Ohio is averaging 246 hospitalizations a day and 23 ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks, according to ODH.
Nearly 55% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, including 66.33% of adults and 64.25% of those 12 and older.
More than 51% of residents completed the vaccine, including 62.09% of adults and 60% of Ohioans 12 and older, according to ODH.