Ohio first lady encourages more children to enroll in Imagination Library

Her message comes ahead the premiere of a documentary, “The Library That Dolly Built,” which offers a behind-the-scenes look at the program started in 1995 by country music singer Dolly Parton to encourage reading to preschool children.

Explore Imagination Library Program available to all 88 Ohio counties

In 2019, the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library Program partnered with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to spread the program throughout Ohio. Partnerships and funding have been established in each of Ohio’s 88 counties so that all children who enroll — from birth to age 5 — receive a free book in the mail each month, according to a release from the governor’s office.