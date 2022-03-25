Ohio has more than 800 bald eagle nests this year

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife said the 806 nests represent a 14% increase from the 707 bald eagle nests documented in Ohio in 2020, and is a 187% increase from 2012, the year the bald eagle was removed from Ohio’s list of threatened and endangered species.

Among bald eagle nests in the area is that of Orv and Willa, the bald eagles that took residence in 2018 at Carillon Historical Park in Dayton and have returned each year since. They are named for Orville and Wilbur Wright after they built a nest in a towering sycamore tree behind Wright Hall, home of the 1905 Wright Flyer III. The eaglets each year have been given aviation-themed names.