Ohio House leader confirms his calls intercepted by feds

Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. and its former subsidiary, Energy Harbor, as well as the Ohio Valley Electric Corp. benefit from fees, subsidies and other language in HB6. Federal prosecutors, without specifically naming the companies, allege that $60 million in bribes was funneled to former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder and his allies to elect pro-Householder lawmakers, position him to return as speaker and in turn pass and defend HB6.

Now lawmakers are deadlocked over whether to repeal it, partially repeal it, delay the start of subsidies or take some other action.

Explore Fight over energy bailout law delayed

Seitz is advocating that Energy Harbor, which has signaled that it may no longer want the HB6 subsidies, be given a choice on whether to accept the $150 million a year in ratepayer assistance.

When asked why he’s helping Energy Harbor, Seitz said in an email: “No corruption charges have been leveled against Energy Harbor or any member of the General Assembly except Rep. Householder. In fact, Energy Harbor did not even exist during the time period of the alleged corruption. I am working to preserve carbonless generation in Ohio and doing so with respect to an asset that has many years left on its useful life.”