Ohio House set to vote on $350M in local projects

The $15 million is earmarked for 27 projects in Montgomery County. The largest is a $2 million appropriation to build a Youth Development Workforce Center at the Dayton Boys and Girls Club; followed by a $1.25 million workforce development site in the Kettering Business Park; another $1 million each toward Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the Schuster Center, Countryside Park, the historic Wright Factory Site, improvements in downtown Centerville, and so on.

Rep. Willis Blackshear, Jr., D-Dayton, the lone Democrat in the region, told this news organization that he will detail his efforts to bring funds to his district once the bill is voted on.

A picture of the full Montgomery County project list is below:

The bill, known as House Bill 2, is set to be voted on during House session, which begins today at 2 p.m. The session can be streamed at the Ohio Channel.

Note: This is a developing story. Updates will come as more information becomes available.

