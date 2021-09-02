Man arrested at The Greene accused of assaulting MSNBC reporter during live Ida coverage

Benjamin Eugene Dagley, 54, of Wooster, is accused of confronting reporter Shaquille Brewster and assaulting him in Gulfport, Mississippi. The Gulfport Police Department charged Dagley with two counts of assault, one count of disturbance of the peace and one count of violation of emergency curfew, according to a release from the U.S. Marshalls Service of the Northern District of Ohio.

At the time of the assault, Dagley was driving a white Ford F-150 pickup truck, Gulfport police said in a release.