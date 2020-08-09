Ohio passes 100,000 reported cases of coronavirus

95,496 cases and 3,397 deaths have been confirmed by the state. A total of people have 11,565 been hospitalized over the course of the pandemic and 2,665 have been admitted to an intensive care unit. There were a total of 49 new hospitalizations and 11 people admitted to an ICU in the past 24 hours. An estimated 78,435 people have recovered, the state said.

This week, Gov. Mike Dewine tested negative after an initial positive test on Thursday. He took two more tests, which both showed he tested negative. First Lady Fran DeWine also tested negative.