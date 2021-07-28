Ohio records more than 1,000 COVID cases for 2nd day in a row

Multiple counties in the Miami Valley meet that recommendation, including Butler Clinton, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble.

Ohio reported 80 hospitalizations on Wednesday, nearly double its 21-day average of 44. In the last week, the state is averaging 61 hospitalizations a day.

Six ICU admissions were reported in Ohio in the last 24 hours. The state is averaging five a day in the last three weeks.

More than 49% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and nearly 46% have completed it, according to ODH.

As of Wednesday, 7,734,903 people in the state have started the vaccine and 5,367,386 have completed it.