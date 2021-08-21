Ohio records more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 for fifth straight day

Ohio recorded 3,452 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the Ohio Department of Health. This is the fifth straight day that new COVID-19 cases have surpassed 3,000.
ODH recorded 3,783 daily cases of COVID-19 Friday.
Ohio has reported 1,178,792 total cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday. In the last 21 days, 2,358 cases of the coronavirus have been reported on average.
Hospitalizations are also continuing to increase. A total of 125 hospitalizations were reported in the last 24 hours, and there are a total of 64,186 total reported hospitalizations. The 21-day average is 108 hospitalizations.
In the last 24 hours, 12 people have been admitted to the ICU with COVID-19. The total reported ICU admissions is 8,675 patients. On average, 10 people have been admitted to the ICU in the last 21 days.
No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours; however, 20,689 people have died of COVID-19 in total in Ohio. Nine people have died on average in the last 21 days.