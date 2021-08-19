Ohio records new 21-day high as COVID daily cases surpass 3,400

Approximately 24% of hospital beds 27% of ICU beds are available in the state.

In the last day, Ohio recorded 170 hospitalizations and 10 ICU admissions, according to ODH.

The state is averaging 99 hospitalizations a day and nine ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks.

On Thursday, the Association of Ohio Health Commissioners, Inc. released more information about health conditions that would qualify adult Americans for a third dose of a mRNA COVID vaccine.

Last week the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced recommendations for the immunocompromised to get a third dose of the Pfizer of Moderna vaccine. Fewer than 3% of Ohioans are estimated to qualify for the additional shot.

The third dose should be administered at least 28 days after the second shot. Those interested in getting a third dose should contact their primary care provider to possibly schedule an appointment.

An additional dose is not recommended for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time.

Nearly 51% of Ohio’s population and almost 60% of those 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Thursday, according to ODH.

More than 47% of residents and 55% of Ohioans 12 and older have completed the vaccine.