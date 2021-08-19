dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ohio records new 21-day high as COVID daily cases surpass 3,400

FILE PHOTO Students were tested for COVID-19 on the first day back for spring 2021 semester at the University of Dayton.
Caption
FILE PHOTO Students were tested for COVID-19 on the first day back for spring 2021 semester at the University of Dayton.

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
11 minutes ago

Ohio reported its highest amount of coronavirus cases since February as the state recorded 3,446 cases in the last day, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

It’s the third day in a row and fifth time this month Ohio reported more than 3,000 cases in a day.

In the last three weeks the state is averaging 2,140 cases a day, according to ODH. In the last week Ohio has reported an average of about 2,709 cases a day.

ExploreCOVID vaccines: Who should get a third dose?
ajc.com

As of Thursday, 1,674 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ohio and 511 were in ICUs. It’s nearly double the 898 hospitalized patients and 253 in the ICU reported on Aug. 6.

Approximately 24% of hospital beds 27% of ICU beds are available in the state.

In the last day, Ohio recorded 170 hospitalizations and 10 ICU admissions, according to ODH.

The state is averaging 99 hospitalizations a day and nine ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks.

ExploreRecord delta wave hits kids, raises fear as US schools open

On Thursday, the Association of Ohio Health Commissioners, Inc. released more information about health conditions that would qualify adult Americans for a third dose of a mRNA COVID vaccine.

Last week the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced recommendations for the immunocompromised to get a third dose of the Pfizer of Moderna vaccine. Fewer than 3% of Ohioans are estimated to qualify for the additional shot.

The third dose should be administered at least 28 days after the second shot. Those interested in getting a third dose should contact their primary care provider to possibly schedule an appointment.

An additional dose is not recommended for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time.

Nearly 51% of Ohio’s population and almost 60% of those 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Thursday, according to ODH.

More than 47% of residents and 55% of Ohioans 12 and older have completed the vaccine.

In Other News
1
Yellow Springs police chief resigns
2
20th anniversary of 9/11: Tell us what you remember
3
Soap Box Derby: This world-famous event was first held in Dayton
4
COVID vaccines: Who should get a third dose?
5
9 people running for Springboro school board: See complete Warren...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top