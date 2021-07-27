Ohio releases updated COVID guidance for K-12 schools; vaccines, masks recommended

The Ohio Department of Health shared its updated guidance for K-12 schools for the upcoming school year, including recommending vaccines for those eligible and masks for the unvaccinated.
On Monday, ODH Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff said the guidelines would include strong recommendations.
“While there are no mandates associated with this guidance, we believe that the recommendations we are issuing are essential to the health of Ohio’s youth and the success of the coming school year,” he said. “The safety of Ohio’s children is paramount, and the preventive measures that schools take will help protect Ohio’s students.”
In addition to masks and vaccines, the guidance encourages districts to improve ventilation and bring in outdoor air as much as possible. Vanderhoff encouraged schools to hold lessons outdoors and take students outside to play when possible.
“COVID-19 is a respiratory virus that is highly transmissible by air,” the guidance read. “Improving ventilation is a critical intervention that can help slow the spread of the virus.”
Physical distancing, frequent handwashing and sanitizing spaces are also advised.
ODH also provided guidelines for contact tracing, isolation and quarantine and sports and extracurricular activities.
While the guidance acknowledges that children are less likely to become severely ill from COVID-19, it noted they can still get sick, spread the virus to others and suffer severe health issues.
“Our goal is to keep students back in school, in-person five days a week,” the guidance read. “Students benefit from in-person learning.”
For the full guidance and list of recommendations, read below.