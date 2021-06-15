Ohio reports fewer than 300 COVID cases for 3rd straight day

Hospitalizations, which is a lagging indicator, are also dropping.

Ohio recorded 54 hospitalizations in the last day and hasn’t reported more than 100 hospitalizations since May 27, according to ODH.

The state’s 21-day average is 56 hospitalizations a day.

ICU admissions were slightly up Tuesday 11 reported compared to Ohio’s 21-day average of eight. Monday and Tuesday were the first two days the state recorded more than 10 COVID ICU admissions since June 2.

Ohio reported 31 deaths Tuesday for a total of 20,122.

Death data is updated twice a week and can fluctuate because other states do not regularly send death certificates to ODH’s Bureau of Vital Statistics. The day a death is reported does not reflect the date a person died.

As of Tuesday, 5,464,740 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and 4,943,253 have finished it.

About 47% of Ohioans have started the vaccine and more than 42% have completed their inoculation.

Tomorrow evening the fourth winners of Ohio’s Vax-a-Million campaign will be announced.

More than 3,428,000 residents have entered the $1 million drawing and 150,187 youths ages 12-17 entered the college scholarship drawing as of Sunday, according to ODH.

Ohioans ages 12 and older who have received at least one dose of the vaccine are eligible to sign up for the drawings at ohiovaxamillion.com.

The fifth and final drawing is scheduled for Monday.