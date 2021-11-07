Ohio reports 4,363 new COVID cases Sunday

A total of 4,363 new COVID-19 cases were reported to the Ohio Department of Health on Sunday, bringing the 21-day average to 3,596 cases.
In total, 57 people were hospitalized in the last 24 hours, according to ODH. The 21-day average is 186 people hospitalized per day.
The 21-day reported death average remains at 83, as Ohio updates death data twice a week. Numbers can fluctuate due to other states irregularly reporting death certificate information to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics. Because death certificate data can take weeks to be filed, COVID deaths can take up to a month or two to be reported.
Nine more people were admitted to the ICU in the last 24 hours, ODH said. The 21-day average of ICU admissions is 21 people.
Over 55.7% of Ohioans, or more than 6.5 million people, have started the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the dashboard. About 52% of Ohioans, or a little more than 6 million, have completed it.
