Ohio reports fewer than 10,000 COIVD cases for 4th straight week

West central Ohio — which is made up of Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties — had 50 inpatients with the virus. It was a 2% decrease from the previous week and a 60% decrease from 60 days ago.

Southwest Ohio had 101 patients with the virus. It was a 42% decrease compared to 60 days ago. The region had the same umber of COVID inpatients last week.

Southwest Ohio consists of Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties.

The state had 96 coronavirus patients it its ICUs Thursday, including 17 in southwest Ohio and one in west central Ohio.

It was a 13% increase in ICU patients with the virus compared to the previous week for southwest Ohio, but a 47% decrease from 60 days ago, according to OHA.

West central Ohio reported a 83% decrease in ICU patients with COVID from last week and a 92% decrease over the last 60 days.

ODH recorded 23 ICU admissions in the last week.

The state added 71 coronavirus deaths Thursday, bringing its total to 41,535, according to the state health department.

More than 64% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine, with 60% of the state finished with the primary series.

Approximately 15% of the state’s residents have received the updated booster vaccine, according to ODH.