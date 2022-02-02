Ohio reports more than 8,600 new COVID-19 cases

For southwest Ohio, there were 728 inpatients who were COVID-19 positive, or about 1 in 4 patients. This region includes Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adams counties. Compared to three weeks ago, the number of COVID-19 patients in southwest Ohio region hospitals has fallen 26%.

Statewide, hospitalizations also remain high but have declined. There were 3,736 COVID positive Ohio hospital inpatients as of Wednesday afternoon, including 716 people in the ICU, according to data released by the Ohio Hospital Association.

That breaks down to:

About 1 in 5 inpatients in Ohio’s hospitals are COVID-19 positive, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

About 1 in 5 patients in an Ohio ICU are COVID-19 positive.

Compared to 21 days ago, the number of COVID-19 patients in Ohio hospitals has declined 44% statewide.

Ohio Department of Health reports 33,537 people have died from COVID-19 over the pandemic, though that is preliminary data and some information is received on a delay.

About 7.17 million Ohioans have at least started a COVID-19 vaccine, or an estimated 61% of the state population. The vaccination rate ranges widely by region, from 66% in Warren County to a little under 40% in Darke County.

Also, about 3.27 million fully vaccinated Ohioans have received an additional dose.

Hospitalizations, cases and vaccination rates all vary widely from community to community, with more detail at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

On Jan. 31, about 18.6% of daily recorded COVID-19 PCR and rapid tests were coming back positive, with a little over 23,400 total tests ran that day. Sometimes more tests are added on a delay to this total.

The percent of tests detecting the coronavirus has been declining in recent weeks, similar the decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations.