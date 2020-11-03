Ohio Secretary of State: Vote tabulation will start at 7:31 p.m.

LaRose declined to speculate how long tabulation may take and said election officials would not sacrifice accuracy for speed.

LaRose said he expects Ohio to set a voter turnout record, exceeding the 5.7 million voters who cast ballots in 2008.

When asked about social media reports that “Trump Trains” planned to circle polling locations, LaRose said driving around expressing support for a candidate is protected free speech but impeding traffic or intimidating voters is prohibited.

LaRose said that voters in line for county Board of Elections ballot drop boxes by 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to submit their ballots, similarly voters in line for in-person voting by 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to vote.