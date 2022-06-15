Ohio sues Renergy again over EPA violation claims

The state recently entered into a settlement with Renergy over air pollution in Greene County, which required Dovetail to obtain a permit for ammonia emissions at the facility. The settlement between Renergy and the state, filed in Greene County Common Pleas Court last month, requires Renergy to obtain a “Permit-to-Install and Operate” order for its 5.5 million-gallon digestate storage lagoon, documents show.

Renergy is currently in the scientific testing phase of obtaining the permit, and is following the timeline prescribed by the EPA, company officials previously told the Dayton Daily News.

The settlement, however, did not address Dovetail’s failure to comply with “terms and conditions of wastewater permits and failure to maintain freeboard in the concrete tank” that holds the produced digestate fertilizer, the attorney general’s office said.

Renergy CEO Alex Ringler is also named as a defendant in the complaint.

“We take very seriously this complaint from Ohio EPA. We are processing the details, and we are fully committed to addressing and resolving this issue,” said Renergy spokesperson Dan Williamson.

Yost’s office asks the court to impose penalties against the companies up to $10,000 per day for each day of each violation for water pollution control law violations, and orders them to “retain an independent, third-party environmental consulting firm” to submit plans for odor mitigation, complaint response, sampling, and facilities operations to the state. The filing also asks for penalties against the Emerald facility “up to $25,000 per day” of violation for air pollution emissions.

The Dovetail biodigester continues to be the subject of a class-action lawsuit, and has also been sued jointly by the city of Fairborn and Bath Twp over digestate lagoon emissions.