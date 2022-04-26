Ohio, Renergy settle over biodigester emissions case

The state of Ohio has settled a case brought against Renergy, Inc. and Dovetail Energy concerning emissions from the companies’ controversial biodigester facility in Bath Twp.
A consent order filed in Greene County Common Pleas Court on Monday requires Renergy to obtain a “Permit-to-Install and Operate” order for its 5.5 million-gallon digestate storage lagoon, documents show. The state’s complaint said the facility stores waste sludge called digestate in an uncovered concrete tank, with “unpermitted emissions of ammonia.”
The permit application must include samplings for emissions, including ammonia, volatile organic compounds (which are organic gases that can have averse health effects), sulfur, and methane. Renergy is also required to submit a report on the feasibility of steps that minimize emissions, up to “the physical modification and replacement of the waste tank.”
Failure to comply with these measures would cost Renergy $75,000.
Renergy’s application must be received within 60 days of the filing, records show. Renergy officials say they plan to meet that deadline.
“We are pleased that the Greene County Court of Common Pleas entered the consent order, which represents a negotiated settlement between Renergy and the Ohio EPA,” Renergy COO Cari Oberfield said. “Renergy has already started the process of preparing the air permit application and looks forward to returning to full compliance.”
Oberfield added that levels of ammonia emitted from the tank are estimated to be much less than the ammonia from a typical hog manure lagoon, which is exempt from air permitting requirements.
The city of Fairborn and Bath Twp. have also filed a federal lawsuit against the companies, as well as the Ohio and U.S. Environmental Protection Agencies, alleging violations of the Clean Air Act. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for Southern Ohio in Dayton.
The Ohio Attorney General’s office filed its lawsuit at the request of the Ohio EPA director nine days prior to the settlement.
Questions to the Ohio Attorney General’s office and the Ohio EPA were not immediately answered Tuesday.
The facility at 1156 Herr Road has been a source of controversy for years, as neighbors have complained of odors, and Bath Twp. officials have pursued zoning controls. The biodigester, located between Fairborn and Yellow Springs, is an organic waste processing facility that uses anaerobic digestion to produce methane gas that can be burned to produce electricity. It was built in 2013-14.
About the Author