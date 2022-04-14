dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ohio Supreme Court rejects maps for 4th time

ajc.com

Local News
2 minutes ago

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled a fourth set of Ohio House and Senate district maps unconstitutional.

The court on Thursday ordered members of the commission to reconvene and adopt new General Assembly maps.

In Other News
1
Popular Golden Nugget Pancake House in Kettering plans to re-open this...
2
New MVCTC program aims to address nursing shortage
3
Miami Valley woman identified in 40-year-old Illinois cold case
4
Wright-Patt council goes with development consultant
5
Dayton breaks 31-year record for rainfall Wednesday
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top