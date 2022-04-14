Ohio Supreme Court rejects maps for 4th time

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled a fourth set of Ohio House and Senate district maps unconstitutional.
The court on Thursday ordered members of the commission to reconvene and adopt new General Assembly maps.
CASE DECISION: In League of Women Voters of Ohio v. Ohio Redistricting Comm., the Court ruled a fourth set of Ohio House & Senate district maps unconstitutional and ordered the members of the commission to reconvene and adopt new General Assembly maps. https://t.co/TCnfCvSu3j pic.twitter.com/ByZ3NnlgAk— Ohio Supreme Court (@OHSupremeCourt) April 14, 2022
