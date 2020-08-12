Ohio Supreme Court to hear case on whether driving on highway edge lines is illegal

Explore Ohio Supreme Court to hear armed school staff training case

Essentially, the supreme court said in a release on the case, Turner plans to argue that edge lines on the highway should be treated like the boundary lines in tennis and baseball, where any ball that touches the line is still considered in play.

However, the prosecutor’s argument is that edge lines should be more like sidelines in football, the release said, where as soon as the player touches the line, they are out. The prosecutor pointed to the wording of the law, which requires vehicles to remain “entirely within” a single lane, and saying that the lines should instead be considered a buffer zone.

The Ohio Supreme Court will hear oral arguments via videoconference beginning 9 a.m. on Aug. 18.