Ohio surpasses 9,000 COVID cases for first time in 6 weeks

For southwest Ohio it was a 10% decrease compared to the previous week and a 48% decrease from 60 days ago.

West central Ohio recorded a 6% decrease in inpatients with the virus over the last week and a 47% decrease over the last 60 days.

West central Ohio is made up of Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties. Southwest Ohio includes Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties.

As of Thursday there were 110 ICU patients in the state with COVID.

The six ICU patients with the virus in west central Ohio was a 25% decrease from the previous week and a 57% decrease compared to 60 days ago, according to OHA.

Southwest Ohio had 22 ICU patients with COVID. It was a 38% increase compared to last week but a 15% decrease over the past 60 days.

The state health department recorded 26 ICU admissions in the past week.

Ohio added 71 COVID deaths Thursday, bringing its total to 41,686, according to ODH.

More than 64.77% of Ohioans have started the coronavirus vaccine and 60.04% have finished it. Approximately 15.3% of the state’s population have received the updated booster.