Ohio Task Force 1′s search, rescue efforts continue after flooding in Kentucky

An additional 29 members were sought along with extra equipment and four search canines at the request of the State of Kentucky, according to the Ohio Task Force 1′s Facebook page. Forty-five members now total the Type III Search and Rescue team for Ohio.

“Communications and data uploads have been difficult due to the terrain of the area and the significant structural damage. The team has been effective in working despite these challenges,” OH-TF1 Program Manager Evan W. Schumann, who is back in Ohio, said.