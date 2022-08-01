Ohio Task Force 1′s search, rescue efforts continue after flooding in Kentucky

The Ohio Task Force 1 is continuing to help with search and rescue efforts after flooding killed at least 16 people in Kentucky.
On Thursday, the 16-member team left for Kentucky and arrived south of Jackson, Kentucky on Friday.
An additional 29 members were sought along with extra equipment and four search canines at the request of the State of Kentucky, according to the Ohio Task Force 1′s Facebook page. Forty-five members now total the Type III Search and Rescue team for Ohio.
“Communications and data uploads have been difficult due to the terrain of the area and the significant structural damage. The team has been effective in working despite these challenges,” OH-TF1 Program Manager Evan W. Schumann, who is back in Ohio, said.
The task force is using boats for search and rescue operations near the Hindman and Knott County line. The team is also evaluating structural damage and following up with house emergency visits as of Sunday, according to Ohio Task Force 1.
“The water levels are receding, revealing and emphasizing the magnitude of damage in the area. The team continues to perform phenomenally and are in good spirits,” Ohio Task Force 1 Leader Adam Landis said.