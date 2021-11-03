Ohio teens required to pass financial literacy under new law

“Now, we will have all the regulations of who can teach it and what credit it can count for, and so there are some discrepancies there to work through,” she said. “A social studies teacher can teach it, but it can’t count toward a social studies credit, which is a little awkward.”

The ODE will hash out logistics and give districts guidance and standards for implementing these courses, Cox said, after which each district will work to develop and adopt its own individual curriculum.

“The difference is that we’re not going to be able to imbed it anymore, so it will make an impact on how many courses a kid can take because this is going to take up a half-credit, or half a year,” she said.

Northmont City Schools information officer Jenny Wood cited this issue as a concern for students who choose electives based on their post-graduation plans.

“Financial literacy is important for all students, but making it a standalone class that all students are required to take will take away from elective course offerings that they may have been able to take in the past,” Wood said. “Many of our upper-level math and science courses are electives for our students who are interested in pursuing medical or engineering fields after high school.”

Northmont currently incorporates financial literacy education through an elective personal finance class within the business department, as well as through the high school’s government course and the DECA marketing program.

The new law may also present staffing challenges, as many districts throughout the state have already had issues filling positions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ll probably look into some shared staffing, and as an option, the ESC has an online financial literacy course that is an entire semester and we already offer that to school districts for free,” Cox said. “A lot of kids don’t want to go back to online learning, but in some cases it might be the way to get the students through if we can’t find the staff to teach it or don’t have the staff capacity.”

Cox said this online course could be taken over the summer to offset the impact the requirement would have on elective choices during the school year.