Ohio’s COIVD daily case average surpasses 2,000 for first time since March

Premier Health workers prepare to vaccinate people from COVID-19 at an clinic held at the University of Dayton Arena Monday March 22, 2021.
Premier Health workers prepare to vaccinate people from COVID-19 at an clinic held at the University of Dayton Arena Monday March 22, 2021.

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Ohio News
By Kristen Spicker
41 minutes ago

For the first time in five months, Ohio’s 21-day COVID-19 cases averaged exceeded 2,000 cases a day.

On Wednesday, the state was averaging 2,033 daily cases in the last three weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It’s the highest 21-day case average since early March.

In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 3,303 cases. Its the fourth time this month and second day in a row more than 3,000 cases were reported in a day.

Hospitalizations are also up in Ohio. The state reported 174 hospitalizations with 1,641 COVID-19 patients in Ohio’s hospitals as of Wednesday.

COVID patients account for 6% of hospital beds and 10.25% of ICU beds, according to ODH. Nearly 24% of hospital beds and 27.55% of ICU beds are available in the state.

Ohio is averaging 95 hospitalizations and nine ICU admissions in the last three weeks.

The state added 12 ICU admissions Wednesday, bringing its total to 8,639.

More than half of Ohioans have started the coronavirus vaccine, with 59.47% of those 12 and older and 61.79% of adults having received at least one dose, according to ODH.

Nearly 55% of Ohioans 12 and older and 57.5% of those 18 and older have finished the vaccine.

