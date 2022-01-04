Ohio sets 6th consecutive record with daily COVID hospitalizations

For example, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced Tuesday that he tested positive for a breakthrough COVID-19 case. The Cincinnati Republican said he was asymptomatic but took an at-home test Monday night in preparation his return to Washington, D.C. Portman, 66, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot, said he will work from home this week but will not be able to vote.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday announced that people can not receive a Pfizer booster shot one month sooner after they complete their initial two-dose series. The CDC updated its recommendation to shorten the interval from six months to five months. However, the interval of two months for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and six months for the Moderna vaccine has not changed.

The CDC also recommended that moderately or severely immunocompromised children 5 to 11 receive a booster vaccine dose 28 days after their second shot.

“Today’s recommendations ensure people are able to get a boost of protection in the face of omicron and increasing cases across the country and ensure that the most vulnerable children can get an additional dose to optimize protection against COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky in a statement released Tuesday.

Nearly 60% of all Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine, including 70.21% of adults and 63.76% of people 5 and older as of Tuesday, according to the ODH. Of those, 55.18% of Ohioans, including 65.13% of adults and 58.65% of those 5 and older, have completed the vaccine.

More than 2.76 million Ohioans have received a booster vaccine dose, including 24,236 reported in the last day.

COVID hospitalizations