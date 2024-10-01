Ohio’s minimum wage set to increase in 2025

The minimum wage applies to non-tipped employees at businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $394,000 and tipped employees at businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $385,000.

In 2006 Ohioans passed a constitutional amendment mandating the state’s minimum wage increase by the rate of inflation each year on Jan. 1. The increase is tied to the Consumer Price Index for urban workers and clerical workers over a 12-month period prior to September.

The CPI-W increase by 2.4% from Sept. 1, 2023, to Aug. 31, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Ohio’s minimum wage is set at $7.25 an hour for workers at companies with annual gross receipts of $394,000 or less and for 14- and 15-year-olds. For those workers, the minimum wage is tied to the federal minimum wage.

The federal minimum wage needs an act of Congress and the president’s signature to change.