On Purpose Academy buys North Main property for $1.2 million

The academy plans to build a integrated facility dedicated to early childhood education and the betterment of mental health, Jarvis said.

On Purpose Academy, at 51 Best St. — near some of the purchased property — serves children ages 2 ½ to 13 with a year-round preschool program, after-school programs for school-age children and summer camps.

The goal has been to change their perspectives through field trips, speakers, experiential learning and opportunities that the kids may never have been exposed to otherwise, Jarvis told the Dayton Daily News in 2021.

Jarvis said it was too soon discuss a specific timeline or investment plans. “Right now, we’re just telling people what we’re doing,” she said.

The academy began in 2015 as a mentoring program for girls but has grown to become a year-round preschool, Head Start partner and a Preschool Promise partner that also accepts Title 20 childcare assistance.

She anticipates increasing jobs and student population by about 50%. Today, the institution has about 30 employees and about 112 students.

A limited liability company tied to the president of Economy Linen and Towel Service, Inc. sold more than 10 commercially zoned parcels in the transaction for $1.2 million, Montgomery County real estate records show.

637 N. Main St. Limited sold 14 pieces of property in the vicinity of 635 N. Main for that amount, according to records.

Bruce Feldman signed deed documents in the purchase as a trustee of an associated trust. Feldman is president of Economy Linen. He also serves as chair of Sinclair Community College’s board of trustees.

Parcels were purchased mostly along North Main near the 600 block area, with sites on West Grand Avenue and Babbit Street also part of the purchase.

County records describe the sites as commercially zoned vacant land, although some of the sites have been zoned for automobile sales.

The White Allen Chevrolet dealership near that area is located at 442 N. Main. White Allen Honda is at 630 N. Main.

Feldman’s family has owned the property for years.