Community Gems: Kim Jarvis helping build foundation for underserved children

Meredith Florkey met Jarvis because their kids attended the same school, and they remained friends due to their shared interests, particularly in children. Florkey, of Waynesville, nominated Jarvis as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem.

“She’s always saying ‘yes’ and bringing opportunities for her kids,” said Florkey, who added that her friend is well-recognized in the early-childhood community and is always partnering with others to bring the best for her students.

Jarvis, 53, sees her role split between caring for kids and advocating for them. She also is in the process of launching a new initiative next year to help parents of preschoolers who have difficulties transporting their kids to current preschool locations.

“If we don’t change the system, the lives of kids will not change, which has a negative generational impact,” Jarvis said.