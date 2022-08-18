On this date: Vandalia Marine saves 5 men in Vietnam battle, which led to Medal of Honor

The 19-year-old Marine was killed near Chu Lai in Operation Starlight, the first direct battlefield confrontation between a major U.S. unit and a main force Viet Cong unit.

For his "fortitude and gallant spirt" in battle, Joe C. Paul received the Congressional Medal of Honor, the nation's highest award for heroism. The honor was presented to the family by Navy Undersecretary Robert B. Baldwin. (New York Daily News, Feb. 8, 1967)

Paul saw that five men in Company H, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, had been injured during a violent battle. Through mortar and rifle fire, Paul shielded the wounded men while they were evacuated.

According the citation that came with the Medal of Honor, “Cpl. Paul, fully aware that his tactics would almost certainly result in serious injury or death to himself, chose to disregard his own safety and boldly dashed across the fire swept rice paddies, placed himself between his wounded comrades and the enemy and delivered effective suppressive fire with his automatic weapon.”

Paul was caught in a barrage of grenades but remained in action even after he was critically wounded. He died the following day.

A Navy Destroyer escort ship, named the U.S.S Paul, was christened by his mother at a launch out of a New Orleans shipyard in 1970. At the time, it was the only ship in the fleet named for an enlisted Marine.