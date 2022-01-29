One dead after crash in Trotwood early this morning

One person is dead after a crash in Trotwood early this morning.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, emergency crews were dispatched to the 1700 block of Shiloh Springs Road at 2:25 a.m.
Crews at the scene reported one person dead, but it is unclear whether there were any other injuries.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
