One dead after crash in Trotwood early this morning

By Daniel Susco
38 minutes ago

One person is dead after a crash in Trotwood early this morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, emergency crews were dispatched to the 1700 block of Shiloh Springs Road at 2:25 a.m.

Crews at the scene reported one person dead, but it is unclear whether there were any other injuries.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

