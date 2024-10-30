One dead after Riverside house fire

One person is dead after firefighters were called to a house fire in Riverside Wednesday morning.
A 911 caller said she saw smoke and decided to go down Rondowa Avenue to see what was happening, according to the Huber Heights Communications Center, which dispatches for Riverside.
The side of a house was on fire, with flames spreading to the awning and toward the roof, the caller added.
The woman’s manager was with her and knocked on the home’s window and doors, but no one answered, according to dispatch records.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they had received a victim connected to the fire who was originally taken to the hospital.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
In Other News
1
Employee treated for smoke inhalation after heavy fire at Kettering...
2
Sip Coffee Co. opens brick-and-mortar shop in Tipp City
3
Suspicious fire at abandoned Dayton house under investigation
4
Our holiday cookie contest is back! Here’s how to enter
5
Mother of 1-year-old who shot himself in Harrison Twp changes plea