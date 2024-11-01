Man indicted on tampering charges in shooting death of 18-year-old woman in Trotwood

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The gunshot victim was identified as Ja’Niyah Kurstin Hardy.

Trotwood police responded to a shooting reported around 3:15 p.m. Oct. 22 in an apartment at 5530 Autumn Woods Drive, west of Salem Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Hardy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cotton was arrested following the shooting at the apartment.

The investigation revealed that Hardy and Cotton, who both lived in the apartment, were involved in a domestic dispute, the Trotwood Police Department announced.

Hardy is a graduate of Liberty High School and wanted to become a registered nurse like her mother. She is survived by her parents and 13 siblings, according to her obituary.

Cotton is held on $50,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Trotwood Police Department at 937-837-7771 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com or 937-222-STOP (7867).