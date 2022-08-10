One dead, EB I-70 closed near Brookville after fiery crash

One person has died following a fiery crash on eastbound Interstate 70 at the 22 mile marker, east of the Arlington Road exit near Brookville.
Both lanes of eastbound I-70 are closed, and westbound I-70 is down to one lane, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
OSHP dispatchers said that the crash was reported at 4:41 p.m. and involved a single vehicle, which caught on fire. One person was confirmed dead.
In scanner traffic, crews on the scene said that the crash may have partly thrown a person from the vehicle.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
Second Tipp City school board member asks for judge to dismiss claims
2
Beavercreek doctor, Cedarville EMS save life of man who collapsed on...
3
State regulator nixes AES Ohio refund arguments
4
Cedarville opens new residence hall and athletic center expansion this...
5
Carlisle councilwoman steps down due to family matters
About the Author