One dead, EB I-70 closed near Brookville after fiery crash

30 minutes ago

One person has died following a fiery crash on eastbound Interstate 70 at the 22 mile marker, east of the Arlington Road exit near Brookville.

Both lanes of eastbound I-70 are closed, and westbound I-70 is down to one lane, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP dispatchers said that the crash was reported at 4:41 p.m. and involved a single vehicle, which caught on fire. One person was confirmed dead.

In scanner traffic, crews on the scene said that the crash may have partly thrown a person from the vehicle.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

