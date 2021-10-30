One dead, one injured, US 36 closed after crash near Piqua

One person has died, another was taken to the hospital and US 36 is closed at Fairview Snodgrass Road after a crash in Springcreek Township near Piqua Friday evening.
Emergency crews responded to the intersection of US 36 and Fairview Snodgrass Road east of Piqua at 6:58 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
OSHP said one person was killed and another was injured. The injured person was taken to Kettering Health Piqua.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
