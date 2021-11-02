dayton-daily-news logo
At least 1 dead in crash on I-75 north in Piqua

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on I-75 north in Piqua Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. near North County Road 25-A and involved a car and commercial vehicle, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers.

It’s not clear if any additional injuries were reported.

Troopers are directing vehicles to use the shoulder, but traffic is backed up in the area.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

