One in hospital, two lanes of I-75 N closed after motorcycle crash in Miami Twp.

One person was taken to the hospital and two lanes of Interstate 75 are closed after a reported crash between a semi truck and a motorcycle late Thursday.
The left two lanes of northbound I-75 are closed north of state Route 725 due to the crash.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a possible crash between a motorcycle and a semi was reported just before 11 p.m. on northbound I-75 near the 46 mile marker.
In scanner traffic, dispatchers said that the motorcyclist was reportedly unconscious but breathing.
One person was transported to Kettering Hospital in unknown condition, OSHP dispatchers confirmed.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
