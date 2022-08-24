Pedestrian killed in Dayton, second person hit while providing aid

One man who was walking in Dayton early Wednesday morning died after being struck by a vehicle, and another man who reportedly tried to help the man was hit by a second vehicle.
Around 1:22 a.m., a 2017 Ford Focus hit a 28-year-old man who was walking across Cornell Drive at the Fotip Lane intersection, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report. The car reportedly dragged the man approximately 100 feet.
A minute later, a 26-year-old man was hit by a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier at the same location, according to a second crash report.
The Cavalier hit the second man as he was providing aid to the first man, and the Cavalier also ran over the first man, according to the second report.
The second man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries.
No injuries were reported to the drivers.
