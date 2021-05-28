dayton-daily-news logo
1 injured after being hit in Harrison Twp. by vehicle driven by missing juveniles

Local News | 20 minutes ago
By Daniel Susco

One person is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the early hours of Friday morning in Harrison Township.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Turner Road and North Main Street at 12:24 a.m. on the report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

The pedestrian was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Their condition is not currently known.

Police found that the two occupants of the vehicle were juveniles who had been reported missing the day before, records said.

Dispatchers said that the juveniles were returned, and nobody is in custody.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

