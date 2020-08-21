One injured in crash near UD Arena that left SUV nearly in river

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records, at 8:03 p.m. police received reports of a crash where an SUV went over the railing toward the water, and that one person was left injured on the ground. A few callers reported hearing gunshots either before or during the crash, records said.

Police arrived at 8:06 p.m. and found one victim with a head wound, according to the records, and an SUV that had stopped short of going into the river.