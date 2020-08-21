One injured in crash near UD Arena that left SUV nearly in river

One person was injured after a crash that left an SUV nearly in the Great Miami River near the University of Dayton arena.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records, at 8:03 p.m. police received reports of a crash where an SUV went over the railing toward the water, and that one person was left injured on the ground. A few callers reported hearing gunshots either before or during the crash, records said.
Police arrived at 8:06 p.m. and found one victim with a head wound, according to the records, and an SUV that had stopped short of going into the river.
Dispatchers said the victim was taken to the hospital, but that there was no suspect information listed in relation to the crash.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.