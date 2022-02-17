One more time: Commission meets on deadline for third try at state House, Senate maps

The proposal would likely create a partisan breakdown of 54 Republicans and 45 Democrats in the Ohio House, and 18 Republican and 15 Democratic seats in the Ohio Senate, Russo said.

She said the maps met all constitutional requirements, but Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, immediately objected.

Huffman said the map proposal puts two Republican incumbents together in each of five House districts, and draws one more Republican into a Democratic-leaning district.

“There is no such treatment for any of the Democratic House members. That appears to favor the Democratic Party,” he said.

Huffman said some Republican senators would also likely lose their seats, or be unable to run due to being paired with other incumbents whose terms are not expiring.

One senator drawn out of his current district in the Democratic proposal would be state Sen. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, Huffman said.

Huffman took the line that if the new maps disfavor individual Republicans, they disfavor Republicans in general and therefore violate the constitutional provision requiring that a plan not favor or disfavor a specific party.

Russo said Democratic mapmakers had not considered the location of incumbents, and that the court ruling says a plan in its entirety can’t favor a particular party — not that individual districts can’t.

“The fact that certain members of the General Assembly are unable to run is not a violation of the constitution,” Russo said.

Under the current maps, in place since 2011, Republicans hold nearly twice as many seats in the General Assembly as Democrats, despite winning statewide elections by roughly 54%-46% margins.

Auditor Keith Faber assailed the Democratic maps as lacking real competitiveness, saying that among districts that have a partisan lean within 4%, eight lean Democratic while only one leans Republican.

Russo replied that the constitution does not require a certain number of competitive seats, or even define what competitiveness is.

“We drew these maps to be compliant with the constitution,” she said.

Republican objections mirrored previous Democratic objections, picking apart individual districts on grounds of compactness, competitiveness, fairness to incumbents, splits within cities and keeping together communities with common interests.

Russo consistently replied that the Democratic proposal met all requirements set by the state constitution and the Supreme Court’s order.

When Huffman began critiquing districts around Akron, Sykes cut in. Democrats tried for days and weeks to have real negotiations with Republicans, he said, and to get Republican suggestions for changes to Democratic proposals, yet had been met with silence.

“We made an appeal as late as yesterday for getting your input today,” Sykes said.

Huffman raised objections to a long list of districts. Russo tried to intervene, saying Republican staffers had the Democratic proposal for days. If Republicans had new maps of their own, they could present them, she said.

“Is that your plan today, to put forward a proposal?” Russo said.

Huffman sidestepped the question and went on with individual district objections, then moved to decrying what he described as “racial gerrymandering.” He accused Democrats of doing the same “cracking and packing” of minority communities — though in reverse — that Democrats and much public testimony accused Republicans of doing in previous maps.

The Democratic map proposal failed by a 5-2 party-line vote.

Cupp then moved to recess the meeting for 30 minutes so commission members could think over the previous 2½ hours of acrimonious discussion.

How we got here

The Ohio Supreme Court has twice struck down new maps of state House and Senate districts, most recently on Feb. 7; and on Jan. 14 also threw out the new map of Ohio’s 15 U.S. House districts. All those maps had passed with only Republican support, and the court ruled they unfairly favored Republicans.

Justices gave legislators until Feb. 17 to approve a third version of state House and Senate maps. Legislators are tossing the job of drawing a new U.S. House map back to the Ohio Redistricting Commission, giving that body until March 15.

But the filing deadline for candidates for state House and Senate seats was Feb. 2, and the deadline for U.S. House seats is March 4.

The primary election for all races is May 3. The Ohio Supreme Court has noted that the General Assembly can move primary dates if necessary.