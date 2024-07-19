Man shot, killed in domestic incident in Washington Twp.; woman detained

A man was shot and killed late Friday morning in Washington Twp. during what authorities are calling a “domestic-related” incident.
The shooting was reported just after 11:50 a.m. in the 10000 block of Dayton-Lebanon Pike (state Route 48), according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center. The property is across from Immanuel Korean Church and to the north of East Social Row Road.
Responding deputies found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound inside the house. Live-saving measures were attempted but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The man’s identity has not been released.
A 27-year-old woman was detained, along with others who were inside the house during the shooting.
“Preliminary investigation shows the incident was domestic-related and sometime during the altercation the male was shot,” a release from the sheriff’s office stated.
A woman who called 911 said she shot the man in the chest in a back bedroom.
“My boyfriend was beating the (expletive) out of me and I had to light a firearm off on him,” she said.
The shooting is under investigation by the sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit.
