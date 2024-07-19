BreakingNews
Man shot, killed in domestic incident in Washington Twp.; woman detained

Man shot, killed in domestic incident in Washington Twp.; woman detained

Crime & Law
By
Updated 0 minutes ago
X

A man was shot and killed late Friday morning in Washington Twp. during what authorities are calling a “domestic-related” incident.

The shooting was reported just after 11:50 a.m. in the 10000 block of Dayton-Lebanon Pike (state Route 48), according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center. The property is across from Immanuel Korean Church and to the north of East Social Row Road.

Responding deputies found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound inside the house. Live-saving measures were attempted but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The man’s identity has not been released.

A 27-year-old woman was detained, along with others who were inside the house during the shooting.

“Preliminary investigation shows the incident was domestic-related and sometime during the altercation the male was shot,” a release from the sheriff’s office stated.

A woman who called 911 said she shot the man in the chest in a back bedroom.

“My boyfriend was beating the (expletive) out of me and I had to light a firearm off on him,” she said.

The shooting is under investigation by the sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit.

In Other News
1
Woman pleads guilty to charges in 2022 head-on crash that seriously...
2
Trotwood man pleads guilty to burning down garage, trying to set fire...
3
Man shot, wounded by off-duty Kettering police officer pleads guilty to...
4
At least one dead after reported shooting in Dayton
5
Man charged in weekend shooting, robbery in Dayton

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top