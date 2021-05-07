One in hospital after shooting in Dayton

Emergency crews are in the 800 block of Westwood Avenue after one person was shot, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.
Dispatchers said that they received the call at 12:29 a.m.
They also said that although the victim had been shot on Westwood, they then traveled to the 1400 block of James H. McGee Blvd., where they were picked up by emergency crews.
Medics transported the victim to Miami Valley Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.
In scanner traffic one dispatcher said that the caller reported he had been shot with a shotgun.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.